NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA’s assists list as he closes in on becoming the league’s career scoring leader.

James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant’s dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

James came into the game 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record. He is now within 100 of that, with 20 points in the fourth quarter.

It was James’ first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020. He missed one game because of injury and then was suspended last season after striking Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports