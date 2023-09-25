Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

The team said an MRI on Monday morning confirmed the ACL tear. There isn’t a timetable on surgery since the swelling in the knee needs to go down.

“Mike’s one of my favorites. He’s one of our most important players,” coach Brandon Staley said Monday. “He had a fantastic game yesterday and was on his way to a huge performance. I mean, it was a huge performance but probably would have ended up even bigger.”

Williams suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The seventh-year receiver had a catch for an 11-yard gain when the injury took place.

Williams had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during the game. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown this season.

Williams missed four regular-season games last season because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Keenan Allen is the Chargers’ top receiver, but Joshua Palmer and first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be expected to pick up the slack in Williams’ absence. Staley also said fourth-round pick Derius Davis is likely to see more snaps.

Allen set a single-game franchise record with 18 receptions for 215 yards in Sunday’s game.

“Everyone is going to have to elevate their game. It’s not just the receiving group, it’s going to be the tight end group and running back room as well,” Staley said.

