Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after they routed Mississippi in what was a top-10 matchup on Saturday night. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02.

The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005.

The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one.

Florida State was No. 4, followed by No. 5 Washington. The top five in the rankings are all 10-0, marking the first time in the BCS/CFP era that five teams from so-called power conferences have been perfect after 10 games.

Oregon was No. 6, followed by Texas and Alabama.

POLL POINTS

New to the top 10 this week were No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State, both with season-high rankings.

The Cardinals have their highest rankings since reaching No. 3 on Nov. 13, 2016, with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

The Beavers are in the top 10 for the first time since Oct. 21, 2012.

No. 11 Missouri has its best ranking since finishing No. 5 in 2013.

The teams that fell out of the top 10 this week were the losers of Saturday’s big games.

Penn State slipped three spots to No. 12 after falling at home to Michigan. Mississippi also dropped three places to No. 13 after losing at Georgia.

IN-N-OUT

Kansas was the only team to drop out of the rankings this week. The Jayhawks were upset at home by Texas Tech.

Replacing them was rival Kansas State at No. 23.

The Wildcats visit Kansas on Saturday.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 8, 11, 13, 15, 21).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 5, 6, 10, 16, 19).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 7, 14, 23, 24).

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 12).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 4, 9, 22).

American — 1 (No. 17).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 18).

Independent — 1 (No. 20).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 Tennessee. Was No. 1-vs.-No. 2 last season.

No. 5 Washington at No. 10 Oregon State. Last time the Huskies and Beavers played with both ranked was 2000. Only three ranked matchups in 94 overall meetings.

No. 16 Utah at No. 19 Arizona. Third ranked matchup and second since the Utes moved to the Pac-12 in 2011.

