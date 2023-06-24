DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Trout hit a 451-foot homer to center field on a 1-0 pitch from Colorado starter Chase Anderson. Drury hit the next pitch for a 437-foot homer to left center, and Matt Thais followed with a 399-foot homer to right.

The Angels went on to score 10 more runs on seven more hits, capped by a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak.

The Angels’ 13 runs in the third inning tied a team record. The 10 hits fell one short of a record, as were the team’s 23 total bases.

So far this season, Trout has 17 homers, Drury 13 and Thaiss 4.

It is the second time Anderson has given up homers on three straight pitchers. He gave up consecutive homers to the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit while pitching for Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020.

