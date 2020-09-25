Amanda-Clearcreek cancels football game against Hamilton Township, Rangers will play

AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools announced on Facebook that it is cancelling Friday’s football game against Hamilton Township.
Hamilton Township will now play Newark on Friday at Fortress Obetz. Groveport canceled its game with Newark, creating the schedule opening.
The Aces and Rangers are both 3-1 this season.
Due to uncontrollable circumstances, we are cancelling tomorrow night’s football game. We believe this is the right thing to do to protect the safety of both schools’ players, families and communities. We will continue to monitor cases and data to determine the need to cancel any additional athletic or other events, but at this time, we are cancelling the September 25th football game ONLY, and all other activities will proceed as scheduled. We appreciate your understanding and patience and hope to be cheering on our ACES back on the football field again soon!Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools Facebook post