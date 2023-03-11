DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Africentric girls basketball team beat Chippewa 75-62 Saturday to win the Division III state championship. This is the Nubians eighth state championship in school history.

The Lady Nubians jumped out to a 27-13 lead in the first quarter and used that momentum the rest of the game. Chippewa pulled within five points early in the fourth quarter but Africentric wouldn’t let the game get any closer, sealing the win with clutch shots and tenacious defense.