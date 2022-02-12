COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Africentric overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Beechcroft 65-58 in the City League Championship on Saturday at East High School. This is Africentric’s first city league title since 2005.

The Nubians outscored the Cougars 18-3 in the fourth quarter as Dailyn Swain dropped 22 points and Dan Wagner poured in 18 points in the win.

270Hoops.com Zach Fleer and NBC4’s Justin Holbrock recapped Africentric’s historic win, which can be seen in the video player above.