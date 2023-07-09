A story on the unveiling of Abby Steiner’s mural at Dublin Coffman can be seen in the player above.

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman graduate and world champion Abby Steiner finished fourth in the 200m race at the USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner finished with a time of 22.07. Finishing first was Gabby Thomas (21.60), followed by Sha’Carri Richardson (21.94) and Kayla White (22.01). Thomas’ finish was the fastest this year.

In February, the 23-year-old former Dublin Coffman track star set a new indoor American record in the 300m sprint at the Millrose Games with a time of 35.54 seconds.

Last summer, Steiner set a new NCAA record while at Kentucky in the 200m of 21.80 on her way to the college championship. She also owns the indoor 200m American record (22.09) which she set last year in Texas.

Steiner won the American 200m title last year and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the 2022 world championship final. She won two gold medals at the world championships as she helped the US relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m finals.

All major athletics competitions this year are in preparation for next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris as Steiner looks to make her Olympic debut. You can watch the Paris Olympics in 2024 on NBC4.