COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman graduate and world champion Abby Steiner, who finished fourth in the 200m race at the USA Track & Field Championships this week, announced she’s taking off the rest of this competitive season.

The 23-year-old has been suffering from a bone spur if her left heel for the past six months and is stepping away from the remainder of the season to complete surgery, she announced on social media on Thursday. Steiner said the spur has been pressing against her Achilles’ tendon and has consistently caused a lot of pain during meets, practices and workouts.

“A lot of people asked me why I didn’t quit if I was so injured. Quitting was never an option to me,” she wrote. “It was never an option to give up without doing everything possible to make that team going to Budapest. Despite all my efforts, it didn’t come together.”

On Sunday, Steiner finished fourth in the 200m race at the USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 22.07. In February, the former Dublin Coffman track star set an indoor American record in the 300m sprint at the Millrose Games with 35.54 seconds.

Last summer, Steiner set a new NCAA record while at Kentucky in the 200m of 21.80 on her way to the college championship. She also owns the indoor 200m American record (22.09) which she set last year in Texas.

Steiner won the American 200m title last year and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the 2022 world championship final. She won two gold medals at the world championships as she helped the U.S. relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m finals.