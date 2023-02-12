Steiner discussing breaking the NCAA 200m record can be seen in the player above.

NEW YORK CITY (WCMH) — Dublin native and track world champion Abby Steiner had a historic Saturday in the Big Apple and broke another track record.

The 23-year-old former Dublin Coffman track star set a new indoor American record in the 300m sprint at the Millrose Games with a time of 35.54 seconds. That time is also the third-fastest indoor 300m in history.

Last summer, Steiner set a new NCAA record while at Kentucky in the 200m of 21.80 on her way to the college championship. She also owns the indoor 200m American record (22.09) which she set last year in Texas.

Steiner won the American 200m title in Eugene, Oregon last year and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the 2022 world championship final. She won two gold medals at the world championships as she helped the US relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m finals.

2023 could be a big year for the central Ohioan as Steiner will likely attempt to defend her American 200m title at the USATF outdoor championships this July in Eugene. She is also likely to compete in Budapest, Hungary this August in the 2023 world track & field championships.

All major athletics competitions this year are in preparation for next year's Summer Olympics in Paris as Steiner looks to make her Olympic debut.