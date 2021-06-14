Aaron Craft rejoins Carmen’s Crew for TBT this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State basketball standout Aaron Craft is rejoining Carmen’s Crew for The Basketball Tournament this summer.

The news was announced by Craft on head coach Jared Sullinger Sr.’s Twitter page.

Craft retired from basketball last year after playing five seasons internationally. He played for Carmen’s Crew in 2019, when the team won TBT.

TBT will be held July 16 to Aug. 3 with four regionals, including one at Ohio State’s Covelli Center, which will take place July 23-27. Carmen’s Crew will play in Columbus.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will take place in Dayton at UD Arena from July 31 to August 3.

Carmen’s Crew will be represented by Kaleb Wesson, William Buford, David Lighty, Jon Diebler, Keyshawn Woods, Evan Ravenel, Lenzelle Smith Jr., Shannon Scott, Jeff Gibbs and Julian Mavunga. Evan Turner will serve as the team’s general manager.