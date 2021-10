COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eight area teams finished the 2021 regular season with a perfect record as the playoffs are set to begin next week.

Undefeated Teams

Marysville (9-0)

New Albany (10-0)

Upper Arlington (10-0)

Big Walnut (10-0)

Bloom-Carroll (10-0)

Granville (9-0)

Mechanicsburg (10-0)

Berne Union (9-0)

First undefeated regular season since…

Berne Union: 1986

Bloom-Carroll: 1990

Granville: 1998

Upper Arlington: 2000

Marysville: 2000

Big Walnut: 2003

Mechanicsburg : 2008

New Albany: 2010