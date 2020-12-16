7 Buckeyes on All-Big Ten Defensive Football Team selected by coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Ohio State players were voted to the All-Big Ten Defensive Football Team as selected by league coaches.
Linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Shaun Wade were the only Buckeyes selected to the first team.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and defensive end Zach Harrison were voted to the second team while defensive end Jonathon Cooper, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and linebacker Baron Browning were voted to the third team.
