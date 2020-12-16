7 Buckeyes on All-Big Ten Defensive Football Team selected by coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Ohio State players were voted to the All-Big Ten Defensive Football Team as selected by league coaches.

Linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Shaun Wade were the only Buckeyes selected to the first team.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and defensive end Zach Harrison were voted to the second team while defensive end Jonathon Cooper, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and linebacker Baron Browning were voted to the third team.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/z3BsdLfgbv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Only three Ohio State players, Shaun Wade, Pete Werner and Tommy Togiai, were selected by the media to the All-Big Ten Defensive Football Team.