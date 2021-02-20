Beechcroft boys win City League championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Beechcroft boys basketball team took home the Columbus City League title Saturday afternoon beating Walnut Ridge 64-62. The Scots were playing in place of Africentric, which was unable to play the game because of the coronavirus.

The Cougars have now won the City League title in two of the past four years. This is Beechcroft’s third City League championship win.

Highlights from the game can be seen in the video above and interviews as well as the celebration after the game can be seen in the video below.

