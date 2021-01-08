4 Court Press Power Polls and Players of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is back with another season of 4 Court Press and for this first full week of coverage we will feature a Power Poll for the best boys and girls basketball teams in Central Ohio.

Girls’ Player of the Week: Kenzie McConnell

Circleville’s Kenzie McConnell is the girl’s player of the week for her 36-point performance in a 60-57 win over Logan.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Ajay Sheldon

Dublin Coffman’s Ajay Sheldon is the boys’ player of the week. Sheldon already has two 30-point games this season, and he dropped 21 points in a loss to Upper Arlington on Friday.

Boys’ Power Poll Jan. 8

1. Hilliard Bradley

2. Gahanna Lincoln

3. Westerville Central

4. Worthington Christian

5. Pickerington North

6. Westerville South

7. Olentangy Liberty

8. Pickerington Central

9. Upper Arlington

10. Dublin Coffman

Girls’ Power Poll Jan. 8

1. Newark

2. Reynoldsburg

3. Pickerington Central

4. Bishop Watterson

5. Berne Union