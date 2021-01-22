4 Court Press Power Polls and Players of the Week Jan. 22

4 Court Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s players of the week as well as power polls for the top five girls and boys basketball teams in Central Ohio.

Girls Power Poll

  1. Newark (16-0)
  2. Westerville North (12-0)
  3. Coffman (12-1)
  4. Watkins Memorial (11-0)
  5. Granville (15-1)

Boys Power Poll

  1. Hilliard Bradley (9-0)
  2. Gahanna Lincoln (9-0)
  3. Jonathan Alder (11-0)
  4. Olentangy Liberty (10-2)
  5. Harvest Prep (9-0)

Girls’ Player of the Week: Aja Wilson, Westerville South

Aja Wilson from Westerville South scored 74 points over a three-game stretch this past week.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Javan Simmons, Gahanna Lincoln

Javan Simmons from Gahanna Lincoln scored 17 points in the Lions’ one-point road win at Westerville Central this week as they stay unbeaten.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools