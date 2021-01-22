4 Court Press Power Polls and Players of the Week Jan. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s players of the week as well as power polls for the top five girls and boys basketball teams in Central Ohio.

Girls Power Poll

Newark (16-0) Westerville North (12-0) Coffman (12-1) Watkins Memorial (11-0) Granville (15-1)

Boys Power Poll

Hilliard Bradley (9-0) Gahanna Lincoln (9-0) Jonathan Alder (11-0) Olentangy Liberty (10-2) Harvest Prep (9-0)

Girls’ Player of the Week: Aja Wilson, Westerville South

Aja Wilson from Westerville South scored 74 points over a three-game stretch this past week.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Javan Simmons, Gahanna Lincoln

Javan Simmons from Gahanna Lincoln scored 17 points in the Lions’ one-point road win at Westerville Central this week as they stay unbeaten.