4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4 Court Press Week 2 is here and below is this week’s Power Polls for boys and girls and Players of the Week.
Boys’ Player of the Week: Isaac Ward, Logan Elm
Isaac Ward has been dealing this season. In a win over Liberty Union, he poured in 39 points and the Braves have not lost in nearly a year. Logan Elm is the defending Division II district champs whose season was ended due to COVID-19 last year.
Girls’ Player of the Week: Gwen Stare, Newark
Gwen Stare from Newark had 12 points and eight assists for the top-ranked Cats in their win over No. 3 Reynoldsburg. Stare scored or assisted on 15 points for Newark in the second quarter, helping the Cats pull ahead after the first half.
Boys’ Power Poll Jan. 15
- Hilliard Bradley (7-0)
- Gahanna Lincoln (7-0)
- Westerville Central (8-0)
- Pickerington North (5-1)
- Pickerington Central (3-3)
Girls’ Power Poll Jan. 15
- Newark (12-0)
- Reynoldsburg (7-1)
- Westerville North (8-0)
- Pickerington Central (2-3)
- Watterson (5-1)