4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4 Court Press Week 2 is here and below is this week’s Power Polls for boys and girls and Players of the Week.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Isaac Ward, Logan Elm

Isaac Ward has been dealing this season. In a win over Liberty Union, he poured in 39 points and the Braves have not lost in nearly a year. Logan Elm is the defending Division II district champs whose season was ended due to COVID-19 last year.

Girls’ Player of the Week: Gwen Stare, Newark

Gwen Stare from Newark had 12 points and eight assists for the top-ranked Cats in their win over No. 3 Reynoldsburg. Stare scored or assisted on 15 points for Newark in the second quarter, helping the Cats pull ahead after the first half.

Boys’ Power Poll Jan. 15

  1. Hilliard Bradley (7-0)
  2. Gahanna Lincoln (7-0)
  3. Westerville Central (8-0)
  4. Pickerington North (5-1)
  5. Pickerington Central (3-3)

Girls’ Power Poll Jan. 15

  1. Newark (12-0)
  2. Reynoldsburg (7-1)
  3. Westerville North (8-0)
  4. Pickerington Central (2-3)
  5. Watterson (5-1)

