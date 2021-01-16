4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4 Court Press Week 2 is here and below is this week’s Power Polls for boys and girls and Players of the Week.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Isaac Ward, Logan Elm

Isaac Ward has been dealing this season. In a win over Liberty Union, he poured in 39 points and the Braves have not lost in nearly a year. Logan Elm is the defending Division II district champs whose season was ended due to COVID-19 last year.

Girls’ Player of the Week: Gwen Stare, Newark

Gwen Stare from Newark had 12 points and eight assists for the top-ranked Cats in their win over No. 3 Reynoldsburg. Stare scored or assisted on 15 points for Newark in the second quarter, helping the Cats pull ahead after the first half.

Boys’ Power Poll Jan. 15

Hilliard Bradley (7-0) Gahanna Lincoln (7-0) Westerville Central (8-0) Pickerington North (5-1) Pickerington Central (3-3)

Girls’ Power Poll Jan. 15