4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Feb. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s Players of the Week and Power Poll for boys and girls basketball.

Boys’ Power Poll

Westerville Central 12-2 Thomas Worthington 14-4 Hilliard Bradley 13-2 Gahanna Lincoln 13-2 Jonathan Alder 15-0

Girls’ Power Poll

Newark 20-1 Dublin Coffman 17-1 Berne Union 18-1 Reynoldsburg 11-4 Worthington Christian 17-1

Girls’ Player of the Week: Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg’s Imarianah Russell scored 22 points in the Raiders’ win over Gahanna and eclipsed 1,000 career points.

Boys’ Player of the Week: JJ Simmons, Beechcroft

Beechcroft’s JJ Simmons has averaged 28 points through his first four games this season and poured in more than 30 points in two wins this week. The Cougars dominated Centennial 108-51 on Monday and dismantled Whetstone 114-40 on Wednesday.