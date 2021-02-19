4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Feb. 19

4 Court Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s Players of the Week and Power Poll for boys and girls basketball.

Boys’ Power Poll

  1. Westerville Central
  2. Thomas Worthington
  3. Jonathan Alder
  4. Gahanna
  5. Harvest Prep

Girls’ Power Poll

  1. Newark
  2. Coffman
  3. Berne Union
  4. Reynoldsburg
  5. Worthington Christian

Girls’ Player of the Week: Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg’s Alexia Mobley is the girls’ players of the week after scoring 37 points in back-to-back tournament wins. Mobley is a junior and is already committed to Louisville.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Tashaun Ivery, West

West’s Tashuan Ivery is the boys’ player of the week. He has scored more than 100 points in West’s last four games, including 33 and 34 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools