4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Feb. 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s Players of the Week and Power Poll for boys and girls basketball.

Boys’ Power Poll

Westerville Central Thomas Worthington Jonathan Alder Gahanna Harvest Prep

Girls’ Power Poll

Newark Coffman Berne Union Reynoldsburg Worthington Christian

Girls’ Player of the Week: Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg’s Alexia Mobley is the girls’ players of the week after scoring 37 points in back-to-back tournament wins. Mobley is a junior and is already committed to Louisville.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Tashaun Ivery, West

West’s Tashuan Ivery is the boys’ player of the week. He has scored more than 100 points in West’s last four games, including 33 and 34 points.