4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Polls Feb. 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s Players of the Week and Power Poll for boys and girls basketball.
Boys’ Power Poll
- Westerville Central
- Thomas Worthington
- Jonathan Alder
- Gahanna
- Harvest Prep
Girls’ Power Poll
- Newark
- Coffman
- Berne Union
- Reynoldsburg
- Worthington Christian
Girls’ Player of the Week: Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg’s Alexia Mobley is the girls’ players of the week after scoring 37 points in back-to-back tournament wins. Mobley is a junior and is already committed to Louisville.
Boys’ Player of the Week: Tashaun Ivery, West
West’s Tashuan Ivery is the boys’ player of the week. He has scored more than 100 points in West’s last four games, including 33 and 34 points.