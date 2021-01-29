4 Court Press Players of the Week and Power Poll Jan. 29

4 Court Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and 270 Hoops present this week’s Players of the Week and Power Poll for boys and girls basketball.

Boys’ Power Poll

  1. Thomas Worthington
  2. Westerville North
  3. Gahanna Lincoln
  4. Jonathan Alder
  5. Harvest Prep

Girls’ Power Poll

  1. Newark
  2. Coffman
  3. Berne Union
  4. Reynoldsburg
  5. Worthington Christian

Girls’ Player of the Week: Tessa Grady, Coffman

Dublin Coffman sophomore Tessa Grady is this week girls’ player of the week for her performance in the Rocks impressive win over Africentric earlier this week. Grady dropped 26 points in the win.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Des Watson, DeSales

Des Watson from St. Francis DeSales is this week’s boys’ player of the week. He averaged more than 30 points in three games this week and last week, including 39 in a win over St. Charles.

