4 Court Press Boys and Girls Tournament Breakdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4 Court Press presents Players of the Week and a breakdown of the girls’ district tournament and the boys’ sectional tournament with analysis from 270 Hoops co-owner Zach Fleer.

Boys’ Player of the Week: Maurice Barnes, South

Maurice Barnes from South High School scored 33 points in the Bulldogs 75-70 overtime win over Granville.

Girls’ Player of the Week: Arianna Smith, Africentric

Arianna Smith from Africentric contributed 20 points and 17 rebounds in the Nubians’ district championship win over Cardington. Smith is committed to Indiana State.