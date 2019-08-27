4 things you need to know 4 days before Ohio State kickoff

1. First FAU vs. OSU football match up ever

Saturday at Ohio Stadium will be the first time the storied Ohio State football program will take on the newer to the game Florida Atlantic Owls. This won’t be the only time the Conference USA program comes to Ohio however. The Owls return to the Buckeye State to play Ohio University in 2022 and 2023.

2. Big changes coming to game day in the form of stadium upgrades

3. Ohio State (5) is the highest ranked team in the Big Ten

The Big Ten conference also has the most teams ranked in the preseason AP football poll with seven teams:

Ohio State (5)

Michigan (7) *11/30

Penn State (15) *11/23

Michigan State (18) *10/5

Wisconsin (19) *10/26

Iowa (20)

Nebraska (24) *9/28

Ohio State will face all but one of these teams (Iowa) in the regular season.

*date they play Ohio State

4. Ryan Day begins 2019 season with the highest head coach win percentage in Ohio State history

100%. Day went 3-0 as interim head coach of the Buckeyes while Urban Meyer was on suspension last season. His wins include two at home and one away at the then 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

*BONUS*

It’s been more than 2,800 days since the Team Up North has beat Ohio State.