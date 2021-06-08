4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, one of the top perimeter threats in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Monday.

Brown, a Chicago native, is the first recruit to commit to Ohio State since the end of the dead period, a time in which recruits could not make official on-campus visits and coaches could not visit recruits in person due to the pandemic.

Brown is ranked as the sixth-best receiver for the class of 2022 and and a top 70 prospect, according to 24/7 Sports.

Ohio State boasts arguably the best receiving corps in 2021 featuring returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as well rising sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes’ depth at receiver also includes two true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who both had solid spring campaigns.