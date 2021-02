COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2022. Grayes made his decision after an unofficial visit to Columbus this weekend.

The 6’1″, 170-pound receiver from Chandler, Arizona was originally committed to Arizona but decommitted two months ago.

Grayes is the No. 2 wide receiver in Arizona and the 17th best in country, according to 24/7 Sports.