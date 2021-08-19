4-star tight end Ty Lockwood commits to Ohio State for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star tight end Ty Lockwood committed to Ohio State for the class of 2023 on Thursday.

Lockwood is a junior at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. His commitment comes less than a month after tight end Benji Gosnell uncommitted from the Buckeyes.

Lockwood is ranked as the third-best player in Tennessee and eighth-best tight end in the country, according to 247 Sports. He choose the Buckeyes over Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State and Michigan among others.

