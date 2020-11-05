4-star tight end Benji Gosnell commits to Ohio State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star tight end Benjamin Gosnell from verbally committed to Ohio State on Wednesday night choosing the Buckeyes over Florida and North Carolina.

1000% Committed to THE Ohio State University!! GO BUCKS!! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kxFPHesN9g — Benjamin Gosnell (@GosnellBenjamin) November 5, 2020

Gosnell, from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, is the 7th player to commit to Ohio State for the class of 2022. Gosnell is the No. 11 ranked tight end in the country for the class of 2022, according to 24/7 Sports.

Gosnell is the second tight end to commit to the Buckeyes for 2022 joining three-star Georgia tight end Bennett Christian.