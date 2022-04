COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mark Fletcher, a four-star running back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Fletcher is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country for the class of 2023. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Penn State and Miami to name a few.

The Buckeyes return starting running back TreVeyon Henderson who’s entering his sophomore year.