4-star running back Dallan Hayden commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four-star running back Dallan Hayden from Memphis, Tennessee, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2022.
Hayden is the seventh-ranked prospect in Tennessee for the class of 2022 and the 24th best running back in the country, according to 247Sports.
Hayden is the 14th player in the class of 2022 to commit to the Buckeyes. The class is highlighted by quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country for the class of 2022.
Hayden chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Notre Dame, Georgia and several others.