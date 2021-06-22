4-star running back Dallan Hayden commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four-star running back Dallan Hayden from Memphis, Tennessee, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2022.

Hayden is the seventh-ranked prospect in Tennessee for the class of 2022 and the 24th best running back in the country, according to 247Sports.

Happy Birthday to myself!! S/O to my guy @wsfranklin5 for the video! pic.twitter.com/w6vzuqRhlt — Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) June 22, 2021

Hayden is the 14th player in the class of 2022 to commit to the Buckeyes. The class is highlighted by quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country for the class of 2022.

Hayden chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Notre Dame, Georgia and several others.