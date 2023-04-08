COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State secured its biggest commitment of the 2024 class Saturday when 4-star quarterback Air Noland committed to the Buckeyes.

The Fairburn, Georgia native is the No. 7 ranked quarterback for 2024 according to 24/7 Sports. Noland chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami and Texas A&M.

“Of course coach Ryan Day, coach [Corey] Dennis and coach [Brian] Hartline you know the three-headed snake at Ohio State speaks for itself,” Noland told 24/7 Sports. “They develop quarterbacks, you know Black quarterbacks into NFL type of caliber quarterbacks with the quarterback-oriented offense that they have.”

Noland will reconnect with his former Langston Hughes High School teammate, tight end Jelani Thurman, who had his black stripe removed this week.

“Of course Jelani’s up there so I have a teammate of mine up there of course but the people around Ohio State they’re very welcoming,” Noland told 24/7 Sports. and I want to thank them and I can’t wait to go. Go Buckeyes.”

This is the second commitment for the Buckeyes this week. 5-star wide receiver Mylan Graham announced he was joining OSU giving the Buckeyes two five-star wide outs for Noland to throw to in Columbus.

As a junior this past season, Noland threw for over 4,000 yards with 55 touchdowns and only four interceptions leading Langston Hughes to the 6A Georgia state championship.