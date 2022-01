COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carson Hinzman, the No. 2 ranked player in Wisconsin, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2022.

Hinzman chose the Buckeyes over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame and Alabama.

The Hammond, Wisconsin native is a four-star prospect and the 6th-best interior offensive lineman, per 24/7 Sports.

Ohio State has the No. 4 ranked recruiting class for 2022.

