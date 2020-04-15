4-star defensive end commits to OSU

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 4-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from the IMG Academy in Florida announced he’s committing to Ohio State.

Adeleye joins a star-studded 2021 OSU recruiting class, which includes 5-star defensive end Jack Sawyer from Pickerington North.

Adeleye chose the Buckeyes over Texas and USC. He is the 41st best player in the class of 2021, according to 24/7 Sports. The Buckeyes now have five top-50 commits and 11 top-100 commits giving OSU the No. 1 ranked recruiting class so far for 2021.

