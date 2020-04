INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team practice before the start of the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 4-star defensive back Jyaire Brown from New Orleans committed to Ohio State, according to his Twitter page.

Brown is ranked the 6th-best player from Louisiana for the class of 2022.

Brown chose the Buckeyes over LSU and Alabama. He will be a junior next season at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

Brown will be coached by defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs who returned to OSU during the offseason.