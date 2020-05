COLUMBUS (WCMH) — C.J. Hicks from Archbishop Alter High School has verbally committed to Ohio State football for 2022.

The Dayton native is a 4-star athlete and is ranked the 3rd-best recruit in Ohio for the class of 2022, according to 24/7 Sports. The site also ranks Hicks as the 15th-best athlete for the class of 2022.

Hicks also had offers from Cincinnati, Florida State and Arkansas.