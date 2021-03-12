4 Court Press: Newark girls advance to state title, boys regional championship preview for 6 teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on 4 Court Press, NBC4 and 270Hoops recap Newark’s 55-41 Final 4 win over Archbishop Hoban, a look ahead to the Wildcats’ first-ever state championship appearance and a preview of five boys’ regional championship games on Saturday.

Newark overcame a slow offensive start by applying consistent, smothering defense and by outscoring Archbishop Hoban 21-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing by one entering the final eight minutes.

The Wildcats will face Mt. Notre Dame in Dayton at 8:30 for the Division I state championship. Mt. Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 3 team in the country by MaxPreps and is riding a 71-game win streak.

Boys’ Regional Championships

Division I: Gahanna versus Westerville Central (Ohio Dominican)

Division II: DeSales versus Meadowbrook (Chillicothe)

Division II: Watterson versus Chaminade Julienne (Vandalia)

Division III: Johnstown versus Ottawa-Glandorf (Elida)

Division III: Worthington Christian versus Fairland (Chillicothe)

