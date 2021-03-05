4 Court Press: Coffman-Newark regional final thriller, boys’ district finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on 4 Court Press, NBC4 and 270 Hoops present extensive coverage of boys’ district final games and girls’ regional championship games from March 5.

Friday’s slate of games was highlighted by Newark’s instant classic 75-73 win over Coffman, which ended on a game-winning layup by Gwen Stare just before the buzzer. Newark has now won four region titles in the past six years.

Emma Shumate scored 19 points, Maddie Vejsicky poured in 18 and Stare finished with 16. Coffman’s Jenna Kopyar dropped a game-high 26 points.

REGIONAL CHAMPS‼️ Newark beat Dublin Coffman 75-73 in an instant classic as the Wildcats won their 4th regional title in 6 years to advance to the Final 4. @wildcats_wbb @NewarkHighCats pic.twitter.com/ckSA3OzORW — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 6, 2021

The Worthington Christian girls will play Purcell Marian and the Africentric girls will play Ottawa-Glandorf in two Division III regional final matchups.

Saturday’s boys’ district games include the following: