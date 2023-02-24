COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sectional finals for boys high school basketball went down all across central Ohio on Friday while 12 local girls teams compete for a district final Saturday.
You can watch 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
by: Justin Holbrock
Posted:
Updated:
by: Justin Holbrock
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sectional finals for boys high school basketball went down all across central Ohio on Friday while 12 local girls teams compete for a district final Saturday.
You can watch 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now