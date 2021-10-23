BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — Ohio State returns three starters on defense for the Buckeyes night game at Indiana. Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith and Cam Brown all return from injury to bolster OSU’s defense.

Tyreke Smith has not played since Ohio State’s win against Tulsa while Brown and Garrett suffered an injury against Maryland, which forced them to leave the game. Brown suffered a blow to the head and has dealt with a head injury throughout the season while Garrett suffered a left leg injury and had to be helped off the field.

Center Harry Miller has been practicing but is once again not available to play along with running backs Marcus Crowley and Master Teague.

Unavailable Buckeyes

Harry Miller

Marcus Crowley

Master Teague

Kamryn Babb

Jantzen Dunn

Tyler Friday

Jakailin Johnson

Jaylen Johnson

Mitchell Melton

Noah Potter

Josh Proctor

Gee Scott

Enokk Vimahi