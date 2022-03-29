COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 23-player roster for two April friendly matches against Uzbekistan, including their April 9th meeting at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

21 of those players are currently playing in the National Women’s Soccer League with two based in Europe.

Among the players in the squad are World Cup winners like defender Kelley O’Hara, midfielder Lindsey Horan, and forward Mallory Pugh.

Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle will also be with the team back in her home state.

In the first-ever matches between the USA and Uzbekistan, the teams will meet on Saturday, April 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (5:30 p.m. ET on FOX and Univision Networks) and then again on Tuesday, April 12 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Univision Networks).

Andonovski will select 18 players to suit up for each of the two matches. 17 of the 23 players on this roster helped the USA win the 2022 SheBelieves Cup in February.