(WCMH) — The 2022-23 English Premier League season is here with NBC Sports set to bring live coverage across multiple platforms.

Check out the list below to see who is playing when and where. This list will be updated throughout the season.

Next match on NBC: Brentford vs. Manchester United (AUG 13)

MATCHWEEK 1

FRI, AUGUST 5

3 p.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (USA)

SAT, AUGUST 6

7:30 a.m.: Fulham vs. Liverpool (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Wolves (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Southampton (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Everton vs. Chelsea (USA)

SUN, AUGUST 7

9 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Brighton (Peacock)

9 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Brentford (Peacock)

11:30 a.m.: West Ham vs. Manchester City (Peacock)

MATCHWEEK 2

SAT, AUGUST 13

7:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Everton (USA)

10 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth (USA)

10 a.m.: Southampton vs. Leeds United (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Leicester City (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Brighton vs. Newcastle (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Wolves vs. Fulham (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Brentford vs. Manchester United (NBC)

SUN, AUGUST 14

9 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham (USA)

11:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Tottenham (USA)

MON, AUGUST 15

3 p.m.: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

MATCHWEEK 3

SAT, AUGUST 20

7:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Wolves (USA)

10 a.m.: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Fulham vs. Brentford (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Southampton (USA)

12:30 p.m.: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal (NBC)

SUN, AUGUST 21

9 a.m.: West Ham vs. Brighton (Peacock)

9 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Chelsea (USA)

11:30 a.m.: Newcastle vs. Manchester City (USA)

MON, AUGUST 22

3 p.m.: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Peacock)

MATCHWEEK 4

SAT, AUGUST 27

7:30 a.m.: Southampton vs. Manchester United (USA)

10 a.m.: Brentford vs. Everton (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Brighton vs. Leeds United (USA)

10 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Leicester City (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Arsenal vs. Fulham (NBC)

SUN, AUGUST 28

9: a.m.: Aston Villa vs. West Ham (USA)

9:00 a.m.: Wolves vs. Newcastle (Peacock)

11:30 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham (USA)