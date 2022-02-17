BEIJING, China (WCMH) — Current Ohio State senior Emma Maltais and former Buckeye Natalie Spooner earned gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics after Canada’s women’s hockey team beat the United States 3-1 Thursday.

Spooner, who finished the tournament with a personal-best 14 points, tallied three goals and 11 assists at this year’s Olympics.

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 17: Natalie Spooner #24 of Team Canada celebrates winning a gold medal after the Women’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Team Canada and Team United States on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Maltais, who made her Olympic debut this year, saw four shifts in the final contest. She recorded one goal and one assist with a +5 on ice rating in Beijing.

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 17: Emma Maltais #27 of Team Canada poses with her gold medal after the Women’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Team Canada and Team United States on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jincy Dunne, who is just the second Ohio State player to skate for Team USA at the Olympics, ended her Olympic debut with a silver medal. In seven games, she added three assists for the Americans and played 50 shifts.