BEIJING, China (WCMH) — Current Ohio State senior Emma Maltais and former Buckeye Natalie Spooner earned gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics after Canada’s women’s hockey team beat the United States 3-1 Thursday.
Spooner, who finished the tournament with a personal-best 14 points, tallied three goals and 11 assists at this year’s Olympics.
Maltais, who made her Olympic debut this year, saw four shifts in the final contest. She recorded one goal and one assist with a +5 on ice rating in Beijing.
Jincy Dunne, who is just the second Ohio State player to skate for Team USA at the Olympics, ended her Olympic debut with a silver medal. In seven games, she added three assists for the Americans and played 50 shifts.