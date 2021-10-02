PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WCMH) — No. 11 Ohio State took it to Rutgers early and often as the Buckeyes ran away with 52-13 road win over the Scarlet Knights. The Buckeyes improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t miss a beat after missing the Akron game last week and had his best all-around performance to date throwing 330 yards and five touchdowns in less than three quarters of action. Two of those touchdowns went to the sure-handed Chris Olave who had a game-high 119 yards receiving, including a 56-yard score to give OSU a 45-6 lead just before the half.

Wow. All of this. 👀



No. 11 @OhioStateFB leads 45-6 in the 2Q. pic.twitter.com/weJp3Doj7W — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2021

Olave’s second touchdown gave him 27 for his OSU career, tying legendary Cris Carter for third all-time in school history.

Congrats @chrisolave_ on tying me on career tds with 27-Built by @OhioStateFB — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) October 2, 2021

TreVeyon Henderson, who leads the nation in yards per carry, wasn’t needed as much as he’s been in previous weeks but his 44-yard touchdown early in the first quarter opened up the floodgates for OSU.

The Buckeyes scored on all six of their first half possessions, including five touchdowns. One of those came from the defense when Denzel Burke recorded his first career interception and returned it 23 yards for the score.

✅ First INT

✅ First Pick-6 @King10Burke adds on to No. 11 @OhioStateFB''s early lead at Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/PijWjGyTRg — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 2, 2021

Ohio State has now scored a defensive touchdown in four of their five games this season. Ryan Watts and Tommy Eichenberg also had an interception in the win.

The Buckeyes pass rush excelled for a second game in a row constantly bothering Noah Vedral who entered the game with a 67.9% passing rate, 26th best in the country.

Ohio State returns to action next week when it hosts Maryland next week at 12:00 p.m.