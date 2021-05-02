10 Buckeyes taken in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, tying Alabama for the most players taken on one team. This is the 8th time in Ohio State history that at least 10 players were selected in the same draft.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have both had 29 players selected in the last three years, which ties the NFL record for most players taken from one team during a three-year span.

Justin Fields was the first Buckeye off the board when the Bears traded up to pick Fields with the 11th overall pick making him the highest OSU quarterback selected since 1982.

Five Buckeyes went on the second day of the draft:

The third and final day saw four more Buckeyes selected:

Five other Buckeyes were signed as undrafted free agents: