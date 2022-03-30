Pure Enrichment cool mist humidifier review

If you’ve ever wondered why you have static in your hair or wake up with a scratchy throat, the likely culprit is dry air. While it’s common all year round in dry climates, those who experience cold winters may also notice changes as soon as you switch on the heat. Luckily, finding a quality humidifier should fix all your woes, as long as you can choose a quality option that’s appropriate for your space.

Pure Enrichment claims that its Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier can moisturize the dry air in your room in just minutes. To fulfill their promise of enriching your life with thoughtfully designed products, the 1.5-liter water tank allows this humidifier to run for up to 25 hours. Plus, the user-friendly design is straightforward to disassemble and keep clean.

To find out whether the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier lives up to its promises, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

We tested the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for several weeks, using all functions and adequately cleaning the unit. Our tester had used a cool mist humidifier in the past and always keeps a portable humidifier in their bedroom during the winter.

What is the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier?

Pure Enrichment describes its cool mist humidifier as a tabletop ultrasonic humidifier. Tabletop humidifiers are portable enough to fit on a nightstand or small table and are only powerful enough to moisturize the air in a single room.

The two primary types of portable humidifiers are ultrasonic and evaporative. While they’re both effective at adding moisture to a room, each has a unique method of reaching that goal. An evaporative humidifier is extremely common and cost-effective since it utilizes the basic principles of evaporation to moisturize a room with a fan.

On the other hand, an ultrasonic humidifier uses high-frequency sound vibrations to propel a fine mist of microscopic water droplets into the air. Ultrasonic humidifiers like the Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier are generally quieter and don’t require replacement filters, saving operating costs.

Another defining feature of the Pure Enrichment humidifier is that it expels cool mist, while other options use warm mist. Cool mist humidifiers are recommended for households with children or pets since the hot steam from a warm mist humidifier can be considered a safety hazard.

Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier price and where to buy

You can purchase the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $39.99 at Amazon.

How to use the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

We found the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier easier to set up than previously owned models. The base and tank are the only two pieces, making the unit lightweight and straightforward to assemble, refill and clean. Pure Enrichment also includes a convenient cleaning brush to keep the unit running at an optimal level.

With a 1.5-liter water tank, this small humidifier can run continuously for up to 25 hours on low or 12 hours on high and is recommended for use in rooms up to 245 square feet. Along with the two mist settings, this cool mist humidifier also features a 360-degree mist nozzle that can be adjusted to point wherever moisture is needed most, making it suitable for use in a bedroom or nursery.

Many other features are also geared toward nighttime use, including its whisper-quiet operation and night-light. Since it has an auto shut-off when the water level is low or the water tank is removed, you don’t have to worry about the unit running on empty or about turning it off.

Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier benefits

We found that the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier lives up to its promise of being whisper-quiet. In our experience, the unit was nearly inaudible, making it appropriate for nighttime use. It also automatically shuts off when the water is low, which is convenient if the unit is running while you’re sleeping or out of the house. Being able to choose between two mist settings is another benefit, as is the 360-degree rotating nozzle.

What we appreciated the most about the Pure Enrichment humidifier was its simplicity, including the single button to operate the entire unit. The lack of excessive parts makes the unit easy to clean with the provided cleaning brush.

Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier drawbacks

The biggest drawback of this cool mist humidifier is the inability to completely turn off all lights emitted from the unit. Even when the nightlight is off, there’s still a blue light around the single button, which bothered our tester while sleeping.

We also want to point out that this unit isn’t the best choice of humidifier for larger rooms. We found that it works best if utilized in a small bedroom or office.

Should you get the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier?

Overall, we think the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Humidifier is a simple yet durable unit. We appreciated the mist settings and ease of use. Based on our experience, we recommend the Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier to anyone looking for an effortless cool mist humidifier to moisturize the air in an office or bedroom.

