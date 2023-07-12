Day two of Prime Day still has an abundance of deals

It’s July 12, which means Prime Day is kicking into high gear. Consider all of the deals from the first 24 hours to be a rehearsal. Today is when you can really clean up.

Whether you’re looking to get a robot vacuum or an Amazon Fire TV device, there are still thousands of deep discounts available. Now is the time to take advantage of all that remains and scoop up the bargains by the barrel. Here are the best remaining sales of Prime Day 2023.

Featured deals

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle 37% OFF

The BestReviews Testing Lab found the Kindle Paperwhite to be softer and more gentle on the eyes than a phone or computer screen. It is travel-friendly, charges quickly and has an impressively long battery life. This bundle comes with the Kindle, an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock for ultimate convenience.

SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF

According to the Testing Lab at BestReviews, this SodaStream is easy to use, has a very small footprint and offers the ability to fizz your water as much (or as little) as you’d like. This deeply discounted kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a sparkling water maker, a CO2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

The Rocketbook is a revolutionary new notebook that can be used repeatedly, so you never have to buy another spiral notebook again. When BestReviews tested this product, the company found it to be an easy-to-use, eco-friendly option that was adaptable enough for any user to slip seamlessly into their lifestyle.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 45% OFF

With Philips Automatic Espresso Machine, you’ll never need to leave your home again to get coffee. This high-end model does everything a barista can do. And it does it at the touch of a button. You can adjust the strength and quantity, while knowing the Aroma Extract system will always give you the optimal balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction.

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 22% OFF

Now that summer is here, frozen drinks are almost a necessity. Not only are they super tasty, but they can also help cool you down. This frozen concoction maker has an extra-large ice reservoir and gives you soft, powdered ice, not crushed ice, so your beverage texture is sublime. It has a 36-ounce blending jar and four pre-programmed drink settings for convenience.

BestReviews favorites

Fire TV Stick 4K Max 55% OFF

Jaime Vazquez is the BestReviews tech expert, and he gives the Fire TV Stick 4K Max his stamp of approval. This device can connect your TV to the internet, giving it instant access to over 1 million TV episodes and movies. This model is 40% faster than the previous one, offering quicker app starts and more fluid navigation.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 28% OFF

BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel says the Roomba 694 is a great option because it “automatically recharges, and it even has cliff detection, which keeps it from falling downstairs.” We also like that it is a solid choice if you have a pet and that it has a three-stage cleaning system that is equally effective on carpets and hardwood floors.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF

The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is the epitome of convenience. Just plug it in and you get mini waffles on demand. The BestReviews Testing Lab loved the stay-cool handle and simple operation. We also found the waffle maker easy to clean and compact enough to fit in even the smallest kitchen.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO 42% OFF

Another one of BestReviews’ favorite robot vacuums is the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO. This model can handle high pile, low pile, hardwood, vinyl tile and carpet with ease. The Testing Lab loved that this vacuum cleans in orderly rows, yet can avoid obstacles to give you a quick yet thorough cleaning.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 20% OFF

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers some of the richest, most fully immersive audio you can find in a pair of wireless earbuds. The BestReviews Testing Lab thought the sound quality was much better than any other Apple listening device it tested. We also found the transparency mode to be essential for times when you are in an environment where you need to be aware of potential hazards.

More live deals to shop now

