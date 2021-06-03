11 fun Xbox games for families

Console gaming is becoming more popular every year. It’s estimated that consoles made up 39% of all gaming revenue in 2020.

What are the best XBOX games for families?

The Xbox is a fantastic gaming console for both kids and adults, making it the perfect choice for family game night. The Xbox Series X offers crisp, 4K graphics and top-notch online gaming capabilities, so you and your family can challenge gamers all over the world.

Still, there aren’t many family-friendly titles for the Xbox Series X yet. Luckily, the Xbox One X allows for 4K gaming as well. If you only plan on playing digital games, the Xbox Series S is an excellent option.

It can be hard to find a suitable game for your family amongst the thousands of available titles, especially if you’re trying to weed out mature games and those that will get boring after one or two sessions. Although it can be a tough choice, you’ll be sure you’re making the right decision after reviewing our top picks.

Things to consider about the Xbox

The Xbox game pass membership gives you access to over 300 games, many of which are family-friendly.

Xbox One controllers feature triggers with haptic feedback that simulate the feeling of certain in-game items.

There was a 75% increase in gaming in 2020, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Xbox users experienced outages in March 2020 due to an abundance of gamers trying to log in at once.

If you find yourself playing games online often, you may want to invest in a set of quality gaming headphones. A good pair of gaming headphones can add an extra layer of realism to your games.

The Xbox is a great gaming console, but many people use it for their streaming services and watch DVDs.

Fun Xbox games for families

Rocket League Collector’s Edition

This fast-paced fusion between soccer and racing supports four-player split-screen and eight-player online play. This collector’s edition also includes all of the items from all three of the “Rocket League” DLC expansions. The highly stylized arenas make this game fun to watch or play, and the vehicle customization options are vast.

Sold by Amazon

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition

This action-packed four-player game takes the original “Minecraft” formula and blends it with a dungeon-crawling twist. This game allows you to personalize your characters and fight off hordes of zombies, skeletons and more. The Hero Edition also comes with a hero cape, two-player skins and a chicken pet.

Sold by Amazon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

If you have an Xbox Series X, “Overcooked” is a perfect family gaming option. Work together with your family to try to keep the kitchen running smoothly. Clean dishes, cook meals, plate your food and put out fires to ensure that your customers get their food in a reasonable amount of time. This game requires a lot of communication, teamwork and cooperation to win.

Sold by Amazon

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Choose one of the many characters from the “Crash Bandicoot” series and race each other with rocket-boosted vehicles. “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” also features online play if you and your family decide to play with others.

Sold by Amazon

Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition

Although “Slime Rancher” doesn’t feature a couch co-op, it can be a ton of fun to play with your family. In “Slime Rancher,” you play as a young woman who has set out to make a life for herself by farming small slime creatures. You’ll have to grow crops, raise smaller animals to feed your slimes, keep them happy and use slime science to advance your ranching capabilities.

Sold by Amazon

Family Feud

This fun take on the classic game show allows you to play in four different game modes, including solo, couch co-op and online. “Family Feud” even allows you to broadcast your game and play with your viewers for added excitement.

Sold by Amazon

Unravel Yarny Bundle

The Unravel Yarny Bundle includes “Unravel” and “Unravel 2”. Although “Unravel” doesn’t feature co-op, “Unravel 2” allows two players to join forces and help each other solve puzzles that require intense cooperation. The stunning visuals and beautiful soundtrack are an excellent addition to an already great game, and you have the option to play “Unravel 2” online as well.

Sold by Amazon

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Spyro the Dragon and Sparx the Dragonfly are back in this three-game collection. In the first Spyro game, you’ll travel through six different homeworlds, solving puzzles and giving enemies a taste of your fire. In “Spyro 2,” the evil sorcerer, Ripto, has invaded the homeworlds, and it’s up to Spyro to save the day.

The final game in the trilogy, “Spyro Year of the Dragon,” pits Spyro against an evil sorceress that has stolen all the dragon eggs from the homeworlds. At just $30, this three-game set is a bargain.

Sold by Amazon

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy

Play against your family in these classic game shows. In “Wheel of Fortune,” you play authentic rounds, just like the TV show, or a convenient quick play mode. “Jeopardy” comes with three different game modes, including career, family and quick mode. You can play local “Jeopardy” games by yourself, with your family or take the action online.

Sold by Amazon

Team Sonic Racing

This fast-paced racing game has a four-player split-screen mode or online play with up to 12 racers. Choose your favorite character from the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, and race against your family in Grand Prix mode, Exhibition mode, Time-Trial or Team Adventure mode. Much like “Mario Kart” or “Crash Team Racing,” you’ll have offensive and defensive attacks to help you make it to the finish line before your opponents.

Sold by Amazon

Super Lucky’s Tale

A mysterious villain named Jinx is trying to reshape the world. It’s up to the colorful protagonist, Lucky, to stop her. “Super Lucky’s Tale” doesn’t support couch co-op, but if you don’t mind taking turns, this makes an excellent addition to family game night.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.