Which Calico Critters babies are best?

Calico Critters are one-of-a-kind, mini animal toys that can provide hours of fun during playtime. These tiny figures are composed of a unique flocked material, making them, unlike any other toy. You can purchase them in families, and there are a variety of interchangeable accessories available that work with all Calico Critters.

If you are thinking about starting up a Calico Critters collection, consider starting with Calico Critters Baby Friends.

What to know before you buy Calico Critters babies

Size

Although all of the Calico Critters toys are created to intermingle, the sizes of the figures can vary slightly. The parent animals are usually about 3 inches tall, while the siblings are just under an inch smaller. Twin Calico Critters measure in at 1 to 1.25 inches in length, and most times will include heads that turn and limbs that move.

Because these toys are so small, they are not recommended for children under 3-years-old. They can also get misplaced very easily, so you’ll want to keep an eye on their whereabouts.

Quantity

Calico Critters are typically sold in multiples. Often, they will come in a set of three or more. A family of Calico Critters usually comes in a group of four, including two parents and two children. Even though there are several different animals available, all of the items are designed to be mixed and matched to build your own unique village for the Critters.

Accessories

There are many accessories available to accommodate all of the animals in the Calico Critters kingdom. From common household appliances like laundry room items and vacuums to bathroom sets, there are countless add-ons for the Critters to enjoy.

While some will come with extra items, such as cradles or costumes, others will include fewer items. If you purchase the toys for a younger child, it is best to look for Critters with fewer small parts.

What to look for in Calico Critters babies

Color

Calico Critters babies and the whole line of figures come in various colors. While the cats are often black, white and gray, it is not uncommon to see them orange hues or striped varieties. Several animals are designed with a color that corresponds to what is commonly found in nature. Many animals are available in white, so keep in mind that lighter colors will show dirt and debris quicker than darker or patterned toys.

Type

It is a common misconception that all Calico Critters are cats. Although there are plenty of cats to choose from, the toys are also available in many animal options, including cows, rabbits and pandas, to name a few. Dogs, alpacas and kangaroos are also options to consider as your Critter collection grows. You can select a family of the same type of animal or mix and match with a variety of different species to create your very own animal farm.

Clothing

Calico Critters come clothed, which allows you to build a wardrobe for your fuzzy animal figures. While the babies will generally be wearing less clothing than the others, they typically will be outfitted in something unique.

Clothing can be purchased separately for all Calico Critters, allowing you to expand the outfit options even further. A variety of apparel is created for special occasions or to compliment the entire family. You can find matching mother-daughter outfits, as well as holiday items.

How much you can expect to spend on Calico Critters babies

The price can vary depending on the quantity and accessories included, but on average, you can expect to spend between $8-$25.

Calico Critters babies FAQ

Are Calico Critters the same as Sylvanian Families?

A. The Calico Critters name is unique to the United States. In other parts of the world, they are known as Sylvanian Families. If you are traveling or overseas, you can be confident that toys under that name will be compatible with any accessories you have for your Calico Critters collection.

Have the Calico Critter products ever won any awards?

A. They have won several awards throughout the years, including, but not limited to, Dr. Toy’s Best Vacation Children’s Product, the Platinum Seal in Oppenheim’s Toy Portfolio and ASTRA’s Best Toys For Kids 2011.

What are the best Calico Critters babies to buy?

Top Calico Critters babies

Calico Critters Baby Friends

What you need to know: This set comes with Grace, Faith and Luke. These babies are all 1.75 inches long.

What you’ll love: Each one includes a unique outfit that can be removed and replaced to have a little fun with fashion. Their heads can turn, and all of the limbs have joints.

What you should consider: Two of the toys are white, which may require a bit more cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Calico Critters babies for the money

Calico Critters Persian Cat Triplets

What you need to know: Briana, Blake and Blair are tiny triplets, measuring at 1.25 inches tall.

What you’ll love: They can be posed easily and come with a cute cradle for carrying them. You can remove their little jackets with ease.

What you should consider: These toys are tiny, so make sure that you keep them away from family pets to prevent them from being mistaken as a toy for animals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calico Critters Baby Ninja Trio

What you need to know: These babies are Limited Edition, and each one wears a different colored outfit.

What you’ll love: The legs and arms are jointed, and you can pose them into unique positions. The heads rotate, making the figures more fun for playtime.

What you should consider: This special edition trio is a collectible, so it may not be as easy to find as some of the others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

