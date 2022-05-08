Which gift for Care Bears lovers is best?

Whether you’re buying for a Care Bears-loving child or an adult nostalgic about watching “Care Bears” growing up, you’ll find plenty of gift options available. From plushies to activity sets to apparel, there’s no lack of Care Bears items on the market.

As such, picking the right products can seem overwhelming. Luckily, once you’ve seen some of the best gifts for Care Bears lovers, it will be much easier to pick out the right present for your friend or family member.

Best Care Bears gifts

Care Bears 14 Inch Stuffed Toy

These 14-inch plushies are extremely soft and huggable, making them a great choice for kids, though adults may also enjoy collecting them. They’re available in six designs, featuring some of your favorite bears: Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Good Luck Bear, Grumpy Bear and Tenderheart Bear. They’re suitable for anyone aged 4 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears 16 Inch Birthday Bear Scented Plush

Birthday Bear might not be the most instantly recognizable of characters, but he has featured in “Care Bears” movies and TV shows since the ’80s, and he’s the perfect bear to give as a birthday gift. Measuring 16 inches tall, this plushie doesn’t skimp on size and is made from a super-soft plush outer material. What’s more, it’s infused with a vanilla scent that’s the perfect match to the cupcake on its belly.

Sold by Amazon

Aquarius Care Bears 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle features an adorable rendering of seven popular Care Bears characters. It’s perfect for fans of jigsaw puzzles young and old, though 500 pieces can be a bit challenging for young children unless they’ll have plenty of help from an adult.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears in the Clouds T-Shirt

A high-quality officially licensed T-shirt that features a design with a range of Care Bears having fun in the clouds. It’s available in both adult and youth sizes, so it’s a great choice for Care Bears lovers of all ages. You can choose from a selection of colors, with solid colors made of 100% cotton and heather colors made from a cotton-poly blend.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears 9 Inch Bean Plush

These 9-inch plushies are adorably compact. Although their outer layer is made from a soft-touch plush fabric, the inside is stuffed with a bean filling, similar to Beanie Babies. This means they aren’t as huggable as polyester-filled plushies, but they do have a nice weight to them. You have a choice of six core characters: Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Good Luck Bear, Grumpy Bear and Tenderheart Bear.

Sold by Amazon

USAOPOLY Care Bears Monopoly

Anyone who loves both Care Bears and Monopoly, or Care Bears and board games in general, will love this Care Bears version of the classic game. Instead of buying up property, you collect Care Bears and their cousins. Sharing and caring cards replace community chest and chance cards, though — oddly enough — there’s still a jail in the Care Bears Monopoly world.

Sold by Amazon

Fashion Angels Care Bears Besties Bracelet Kit

Care Bears-loving kids who are into simple crafts will be pleased to receive this bracelet-making kit as a gift. It features 350 multicolored beads and six Care Bears charms to thread onto the included elastic, plus all the necessary hardware to make either bracelets or mask chains. This kit is suitable for kids age 6 and over.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears Share Bear Value Jumbo Plush

This jumbo plushie measures 21 inches, making it one of the largest officially licensed Care Bears stuffed toys available. With soft fabric and stuffing, it’s extremely huggable, with the added bonus of being highly affordable for a plush toy of its size. This version of Share Bear features the original 1980s belly badge design, which increases the element of nostalgia if you’re buying for an adult Care Bears fan.

Sold by Amazon

Basic Fun Care Bears Special Edition Collector Set

This special edition collection features five mini Care Bear plush toys: Cheer Bear, Funshine Bear, Grumpy Bear, Good Luck Bear and Harmony Bear. Although they’re small, they’re well-made and nicely detailed. They come in a single box with a window, making it possible to display them boxed, which is great if you’re buying for a collector who prefers not to take toys out of their boxes.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears Board Book Activity Set

An excellent gift for young Care Bears fans, this set features two board books that tell tales of fun Care Bears adventures, plus an activity kit. The activity kit features a coloring and activity book, four crayons and more than 30 stickers, making it perfect for preschool-age kids. It’s suitable for children aged three and up.

Sold by Amazon

Care Bears Bedtime Bear Stuffed Animal

Kids who have trouble getting to sleep might be encouraged to hit the hay with the help of Bedtime Bear. Even if you’re buying for a child who’s happy to snuggle into bed at night, this Care Bear makes the perfect bedtime buddy. It’s soft, squeezable and measures an impressive 16 inches. The sleepy look on its face and the moon and star belly badge are extremely adorable.

Sold by Amazon

Colorforms Care Bears Play Set

Colorforms sets consist of restickable pieces that can be adhered to the included backgrounds to create fun scenes, then peeled off and repositioned for near-endless options. This Care Bears set comes with two backgrounds on which to stick the included pieces, plus three sheets of sticker pieces, including favorite characters and a wide range of accessories and decorative pieces.

Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

