Which Transformers BotBots are best?

Transformers have been a massive hit since the 1980s, and the adorable Transformers BotBots are becoming a huge hit among children. The BotBots originally began as a line of toys, but they’ve been so successful that there are now Transformers BotBot books and comic books. If your child wants their own BotBots, you may be wondering if they’re safe, what they are and which ones are the most popular. The Transformers Botbots Series-2 Music Mob 5-Pack is a trendy choice, but depending on your child, there may be another pack that better fits their interests.

What to know before you buy Transformers BotBots

What are Transformers BotBots?

Transformers BotBots are small, cute Transformers toys that stand roughly 1-inch tall. According to the Transformers BotBots lore, a mysterious cloud passed through a shopping mall, turning electronics, tools, toys and more into miniature transforming robots.

There are five series of BotBots toys and over 30 “tribes” to which the BotBots belong. Some of the BotBots tribes include the Home Rangers, created from the mall’s department store, and the Music Mob, which came to be in the mall’s music store.

Netflix has begun production for a Transformers BotBots animated series, although it hasn’t yet announced a release date for the show.

Are Transformers BotBots safe?

Each Transformers BotBots toy is around 1-inch tall, which may pose a choking hazard for babies and toddlers. BotBots are designed for children 5 and older, although you may not want to buy them for your 5-year-old if they’re known to put things in their mouth. Because the BotBots toys are designed to transform, they’re made of numerous smaller pieces, meaning they may pose a more significant choking hazard if they break.

Transformers BotBots facts

In 2019, Hasbro released a BotBots sticker book, BotBots apparel and a promotional comic book.

Through 2020 and 2021, Hasbro released a BotBots three-step reading book and Madlib book.

Transformers BotBots has the highest percentage of female characters of any Transformers toy or cartoon series.

There are over 100 BotBots characters.

Hasbro released a “Con Crew” subseries separated into three “sub-tribes.” Each Con Crew BotBots pack is related to tasks relating to a convention and available exclusively at toy and comic conventions.

What to look for in quality Transformers BotBots

Interesting characters

Because there are so many tribes to choose from, you’ll likely be able to pick a set of BotBots that match your child’s interests. For example, if your child loves magic, the Magic Tricksters set will likely be exactly what they want. If your child enjoys playing with baby dolls, the Goo Goo Groopies will appeal to their interests. Many children love playing video games ,in which case, the Arcade Renegades make a perfect choice.

Exciting golden toys

Each set of BotBots toys comes with at least one surprise toy that your child gets to open. Although there is no telling what the surprise toy will be, there is always a chance it may be a rare golden BotBot. When buying your child a BotBots toy, it may be worth seeing which rare golden toys are their favorite before purchasing.

Toy quantity

Each pack of BotBots toys comes with a different number of BotBots. For example, the Botbots Arcade Renegades Surprise pack includes 16 unique toys, eight of which are a surprise. Additionally, this set of 16 toys only costs around $20.

On the other hand, the Series-2 Music Mob Pack only has five toys and costs roughly $18. If you’re looking to get a lot of bang for your buck, consider buying a BotBots pack with numerous toys.

How much you can expect to spend on Transformers BotBots

Depending on which series you buy and how many toys are included, you can expect to pay between $15-$20.

Transformers BotBots FAQ

Are the BotBots the same in every tribe-themed pack?

A. In each pack, some of the BotBots are visible, and others are hidden. The visible BotBots are the same from pack to pack, whereas the hidden figures are randomized.

Are the BotBots part of the original Transformers story?

A. BotBots takes place in its own universe. Occasionally, the BotBots story references other Transformers universes, but they’re considered fictional within the BotBots universe.

What are the best Transformers BotBots to buy?

Top Transformers BotBots

Transformers Toys Botbots Series-2 Music Mob 5-Pack

What you need to know: These popular BotBots toys are ideal for children who love music.

What you’ll love: These BotBots resemble guitars, speakers, pianos and other music-themed products. This pack includes food- and school-supply-themed characters as well. The surprise toy in this pack may come from the lost-and-found-themed BotBots tribe.

What you should consider: If your child is only interested in music-themed BotBots, this pack may not be ideal since it includes other tribes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Transformers BotBots for money

Transformers Toys BotBots Arcade Renegades Surprise 16 Figures

What you need to know: This value-packed set of BotBots includes eight figures that are the same from pack to pack and eight that are a surprise.

What you’ll love: This pack includes 12 BotBots from the Arcade Renegades tribe and four random series-1 characters. This affordable pack of BotBots is ideal for children who love video games. The packaging for the surprise BotBots resembles a video game controller.

What you should consider: If your child is only interested in the series-3 BotBots, they may not like that four of the characters are from series-1.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Transformers BotBots Series-3 Goo-Goo Groopies 8-Pack

What you need to know: This BotBots set is perfect for children who love playing with baby dolls.

What you’ll love: This pack includes two characters from the Goo-Goo Groopies, one from the lost bots, and five from other tribes. The surprise BotBot will always be one of four Goo-Goo Groopies.

What you should consider: Although rare, some buyers received the wrong product after ordering this pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

