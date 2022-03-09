Which electric hedge trimmers are best?

Keeping your bushes and shrubs trimmed is essential if you want a neat, manicured yard. Unfortunately, doing it by hand can get pretty tedious – which is why an electric hedge trimmer is often the best investment.

An electric hedge trimmer features a motor that moves the blade to quickly and neatly trim greenery around your property. Most models are lightweight, so you won’t get too tired moving the tool around your yard. If you’re looking for a powerful electric hedge trimmer from a well-known brand, the Craftsman Electric Hedge Trimmer can’t be beaten.

What to know before you buy an electric hedge trimmer

Corded vs. cordless electric hedge trimmers

Electric hedge trimmers are available in corded and cordless models.

Corded electric hedge trimmers are typically more powerful and lightweight. They must be plugged in for use, though, so you may be limited in the areas of your yard where you can easily use the trimmer. You also have to be careful not to trip over or accidentally cut the cord while trimming your shrubs.

are typically more powerful and lightweight. They must be plugged in for use, though, so you may be limited in the areas of your yard where you can easily use the trimmer. You also have to be careful not to trip over or accidentally cut the cord while trimming your shrubs. Cordless electric hedge trimmers don’t usually offer as much power as a corded electric trimmer. They’re not as lightweight, either, due to the weight of their battery. A cordless hedge trimmer also starts to lose power as the battery drains, so the tool may die in the middle of trimming and require recharging. But you can use a cordless model anywhere in your yard without worrying about having an outlet or extension cord nearby, making it an excellent option for large lawns or yards that have many trees or other obstacles.

Blade type

Some electric hedge trimmer blades feature teeth on just one side, while others have dual- or double-sided blades with teeth on both sides.

Single-sided blades work well if you’re looking to trim your greenery in a straight line because they only cut in a single direction. They’re usually safer, too, because they only let you cut away from yourself. They’re designed for right-handed users, though, so they’re not the best option if you’re left-handed.

Dual-sided blades are a better choice if you’re shaping bushes or topiaries. They’re easier for left-handed people to use, too.

Blade size

Most electric hedge trimmers have blades that measure between 16 and 26 inches in length. You can find some smaller detail trimmers with blades that are only 5 inches long, though. Look around your yard to see how high your tallest shrubs are before choosing a blade size. For safety reasons, you shouldn’t stretch awkwardly or stand on a ladder when using an electric trimmer.

An electric trimmer that can cut through branches up to a three-quarter inch in width works well for most shrubs and hedges. If you have shrubs with extremely thick branches, though, you’ll want to look for a larger capacity model.

What to look for in a quality electric hedge trimmer

Weight

An electric hedge trimmer’s weight plays a key role in how easy it is to use, especially if you have a large lawn or yard to trim. Most models weigh between 5 and 18 pounds. Corded models are usually the most lightweight options, ranging from five to seven pounds. Cordless models are generally heavier because of the battery, so they weigh between seven and 18 pounds.

Trigger lock

To operate an electric hedge trimmer, you often have to hold a trigger down to power the tool. However, some models have a trigger lock that lets you trim without holding down the trigger. This feature helps prevent fatigue in your hand if you have a large yard.

Cord lock

Accidentally unplugging your corded trimmer in the middle of pruning your yard can be annoying, so you may want to opt for a model with a cord lock feature. It helps keep your trimmer connected to your extension cord without coming loose during trimming.

Rotating handle

Some electric hedge trimmers have a rotating handle that allows you to switch from horizontal to vertical trimming quickly and easily. This is a very convenient feature if you have shrubs and bushes of varying sizes in your yard.

Telescoping pole

If you have tall shrubbery you need to trim, look for an electric hedge trimmer that comes with a telescoping pole. It helps extend your reach without having to stretch too much.

Extra batteries

Cordless electric hedge trimmers sometimes include an extra battery. If your trimmer runs out of power in the middle of cutting, you can simply put the other battery in and continue your yard work without waiting for the battery to charge.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric hedge trimmer

Electric hedge trimmers usually cost between $50-$200. Most corded electric hedge trimmers cost between $50-$120, but you’ll pay between $120-$200 for a high-powered cordless electric trimmer.

Electric hedge trimmer FAQ

What safety precautions should I take when using an electric hedge trimmer?

A. It’s always a good idea to wear safety glasses or goggles to protect your eyes and work gloves to prevent cuts on your hands. If your trimmer makes a great deal of noise, you may also want to wear ear protection.

What maintenance is necessary for an electric hedge trimmer?

A. It’s important to help your trimmer’s blade maintain its edge, so you should sharpen it after every 50 hours of use. You can do it yourself with a file, but it can take a long time by hand. Instead, you may want to take it to a professional for sharpening. You should also lubricate the blade with a protectant product after each use to help prevent rust and other damage.

What’s the best electric hedge trimmer to buy?

Top electric hedge trimmer

Craftsman Electric Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This lightweight corded trimmer is extremely easy to use and features a design that works especially well for large, thick branches.

What you’ll love: It can cut branches as thick as 1.5 inches in size and includes a saw to handle larger branches. Its reach covers up to 22 inches and it features a dual-sided blade with limited vibration.

What you should consider: The saw tip at the end of the trimmer isn’t as helpful as some users would like.

Top electric hedge trimmer for the money

Greenworks 18-Inch Corded Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This lightweight, user-friendly trimmer is surprisingly affordable and features an 18-inch reach that works well for small yards.

What you’ll love: It can cut branches up to one-third of an inch thick and it weighs just six pounds for easy use. The corded design allows for reliable starting and it has a cord lock to prevent the cord from coming unplugged during operation. It offers relatively quiet operation, too.

What you should consider: It works best for light trimming jobs, so it may not be a good fit for large yards.

Worth checking out

Worx 20V 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This popular cordless hedge trimmer can reach most shrubs, though it does offer less power than corded models.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable, ergonomically designed handle that’s comfortable to hold. It offers a 22-inch cutting reach. The cordless operation allows you to trim all over your yard with ease. It includes a charger, battery and sheath.

What you should consider: Due to its limited power, it works best for small jobs.

