The best Pilates ring

Joseph Pilates invented the Pilates ring to serve as a simple and effective tool for targeting and toning specific muscle groups, providing feedback while performing Pilates exercises, providing stability and improving overall strength and flexibility.

Which Pilates ring is best?

A regular Pilates workout practice will enable you to get stronger, tone your core, improve your posture, increase flexibility and sculpt your full body, providing rapid improvements and benefits. If you’re just getting into Pilates, there’s no need to invest in pricey equipment like a Pilates machine or a series of in-studio classes. You can get the full benefits of Pilates at home with nothing but a Pilates ring and a workout mat.

A Pilates ring is a small, versatile tool for providing resistance and encouraging good form during a variety of Pilates exercises. It provides feedback during Pilates movements to allow you to maintain balance and good posture and to tone and strengthen your body. For a top pick, the Nayoya Wellness Pilates Toning Ring can be used for a variety of Pilates exercises.

What is a Pilates ring?

Pilates rings are used regularly in Pilates mat and machine workouts for providing muscular feedback, gentle resistance and improving form during Pilates movements. Pilates rings feature pads that support your hands and feet while you complete workouts. Rather than being designed for intense strength training, Pilates rings are meant to be gently or moderately squeezed, rather than tightly clenched.

What to look for in a Pilates ring

If you’re just getting started with Pilates at home, consider the Pilates ring features available to decide which option is best for you.

If you already frequent a Pilates studio, you can ask your instructor what Pilates rings options they recommend for you. Your instructor might recommend a smaller or larger ring based on your height or a higher or lower tension level based on your level of strength.

Materials and resistance

Pilates rings are typically made from a flexible fiberglass material covered by a molded rubber padding and additional plastic and foam pads for holding the ring in place. Some Pilates ring models include a steel core to increase durability.

Padding

Pads enable a greater level of range and increase comfort during Pilates exercises by allowing your arms or legs to grip the inside of the ring while pressing outward or inward on the ring.

When considering which Pilates ring to buy, aim for versatility and look for one with rings facing inside and outside of the ring to ensure you’re able to complete a wide range of exercises using the ring.

Rings that only feature handles on the outside will be more difficult to stabilize with pressure and less comfortable to hold during exercises that require you to push out on the ring from the inside.

Tension level

Pilates rings can be found in a number of different levels of tension and resistance, typically indicated by labels like “light” or “firm.”

For an entry-level Pilates ring, you should select a standard ring with a normal level of tension. If you are working with an injury or need to build strength up slowly, look for rings that indicate low resistance.

If you’ve been practicing Pilates for a while or are an athlete, you may benefit from selecting a ring with a higher tension level.

Size

The standard size for a Pilates ring is 14 inches. Shorter or smaller students can select a 12-inch Pilates ring to enable them to have a better range of motion during Pilates exercises. A taller or broader shouldered person may wish to select a 15-inch ring for a more comfortable workout.

Accessories

You might wish to select a Pilates ring that comes with added accessories like workout guide pamphlets, Pilates DVDs, resistance bands and Pilates stability balls. These combinations are good for beginners who are still learning what they like. If you would like to incorporate these supplemental materials into your workout, look for a Pilates ring that includes these accessories.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pilates ring

You do not need to splurge to get a quality Pilates ring. A sturdy, high-quality Pilates ring will cost between $16-$30. More expensive options, like rings $35 and up, are typically designed to withstand years of use in a studio and will therefore be more durable or offer added features like added resistance and weights.

Pilates ring FAQ

How long will my Pilates ring last?

A. A standard quality Pilates ring should retain its shape through multiple years of regular use. More expensive rings are designed for constant use in studios and should not break, even over the course of multiple years.

How can I learn about Pilates exercises?

A. The best way to learn Pilates exercises for the first time is to take a few classes in a studio and observe the instructor and your classmates. Pay attention to the feedback your instructor gives you on your form and posture. Once you’ve nailed the basic Pilates exercises, you can bring your workout to the mat in your own home.

If you don’t wish to take a class in person, the next best thing is to either take a virtual class (offered by many studios) or to simply watch Pilates routine videos on YouTube. Try mastering a beginner’s routine to build a strong foundation before moving on to more advanced workouts.

What muscles do Pilates rings target?

A. Pilates rings are versatile and can be used to target various parts of your body. Most pilates exercises are intended to target either your upper or lower body. If you wish to target a specific group of muscles, research Pilates rings exercises for that region.

For example, if you wish to target your abs, look up a Pilates routine intended to target abs.

What’s the best Pilates ring to buy?

Top Pilates ring

Nayoya Wellness Pilates Toning Ring

What you need to know: A lightweight, versatile ring ideal for use in a variety of Pilates mat and standing exercises.

What you’ll love: A highly portable, travel-friendly 14-inch ring with a moderate amount of tension. The ring includes non-slip grips.

What you should consider: Some users have expressed that the handles on this Pilates ring aren’t durable enough, but most do not have this problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pilates ring for the money

ProBody Pilates Ring

What you need to know: A well-priced pilates ring ideal for users who need a smaller Pilates ring. It comes with a useful Pilates guide and carrying case.

What you’ll love: This durable ring is a comfortable way to add resistance to your Pilates workout routine and target abs, thighs and legs.

What you should consider: This ring is a bit smaller than some others, which makes it ideal for shorter or smaller users and possibly not appropriate for very tall or broad-shouldered users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stamina AeroPilates Magic Circle

What you need to know: A steel core Pilates ring with proven durability, moderate resistance and moderate weight. It comes with a DVD of Pilates exercises.

What you’ll love: This ring is very similar to the rings used in Pilates studios. It has a comfortable outer mold and handles.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the ring does not maintain its shape after a couple years of routine use.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

